Ga. Judge Says Ethics Charges Over Harassment Can't Stand

By Kelcey Caulder (May 24, 2023, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The chief judge of Georgia's Middle Judicial Circuit has asked that ethics charges over his alleged harassment of attorneys and courthouse staff be dismissed, arguing that one of the constitutional provisions the state's judicial watchdog relied upon to authorize discipline is "wholly inapplicable," while another must be significantly limited....

