Farm Labor Contractor Can't Bust Rest Break Class Action

By Donald Morrison (May 24, 2023, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied a farm labor contractor's attempt to decertify a class of former wine farm employees accusing it of failing to pay them during rest breaks by delegitimizing its expert report, saying it found the report on behalf of the class to be reliable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS