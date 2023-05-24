Fla. Homeowners' Sewage Suit Against County Stays Afloat

By Carolina Bolado (May 24, 2023, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday revived a suit by Florida Keys homeowners who claim Monroe County is impermissibly demanding that they give up property rights in order to connect to a new wastewater system by requiring them to put pumps on their properties....

