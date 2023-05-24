8th Circ. Sends 'Non-Drowsy' Walmart Suit Back To Fed. Court

By Jasmin Boyce (May 24, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit held Wednesday that Missouri federal court is the right forum for a putative class action lodged against Walmart over allegedly deceptive marketing for cold medicine, upending a district judge's decision to send the suit to state court after finding that the retail giant's total sales satisfy the seven-figure amount-in-controversy requirement for federal litigation....

