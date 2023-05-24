Amazon Reups $3.2M Atty Fee Bid After Formatting Flub

By Lauren Berg (May 24, 2023, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Amazon on Tuesday resubmitted its bid to add upward of $3 million in attorney fees to an already more than $5 million fee award in a patent feud with software developer PersonalWeb, after a California federal judge struck the initial motion for failing to comply with the court's formatting requirements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS