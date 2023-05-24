11th Circ. Reopens Deaf O'Reilly Auto Employee's Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (May 24, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit reinstated a deaf O'Reilly Auto Parts employee's disability discrimination suit alleging the company failed to provide him with an interpreter despite multiple requests, saying Wednesday that a jury should decide if the lack of an accommodation hurt his pay....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS