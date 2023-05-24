Travelers Fights Damages In $13M Scholastic Coverage Row

By Elliot Weld (May 24, 2023, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Travelers Insurance and its subsidiary told a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday that they shouldn't owe consequential damages or attorney fees to Scholastic as part of a $13 million coverage suit stemming from the publisher's copyright settlement with Vanderbilt University....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS