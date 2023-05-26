Investors Can't Force Policy Proposals On Cos., 5th Circ. Told

By Jessica Corso (May 26, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Manufacturers is pushing to stop shareholders from forcing corporations to speak out about issues like abortion and climate change, arguing in a Fifth Circuit dust-up between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and conservative stockholders of The Kroger Co. that shareholders shouldn't be allowed to write policy proposals to be included in companies proxy materials....

