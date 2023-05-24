Cop Gets $4M Bias Verdict Affirmed With $1M Atty Fee

By Chris Villani (May 24, 2023, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts judge has upheld a $4.3 million jury verdict for a trailblazing police detective who said she was subjected to years of gender discrimination, taking the total up to $5.7 million when he awarded her attorneys from Burns & Levinson LLP more than $1 million in fees, plus interest....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS