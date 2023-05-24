P&G Must Face Suit Alleging Excessive Melatonin In Sleep Aid

By Henrik Nilsson (May 24, 2023, 9:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday trimmed a proposed class action alleging the Procter & Gamble Co.'s sleep aid products contained 150% more melatonin than stated but ordered that the company must still face the bulk of the allegations, saying the claims are not preempted and sufficiently allege deceptive conduct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS