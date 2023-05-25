FHWA Must Face Enviro Challenge To 280-Mile Ariz. Highway

By Peter McGuire (May 25, 2023, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A federal highway agency has to face claims that it improperly avoided considering the environmental impact of a planned 280-mile Arizona highway on national parks and other public lands before approving the corridor, a U.S. district court judge has ruled....

