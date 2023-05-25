Owner In $17M Pharma Scheme Found Guilty Of Fraud

By Anna Scott Farrell (May 25, 2023, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An owner of a pharmaceutical marketing company was convicted of health care fraud and lying to the IRS to obtain tax-exempt status for his personal foundation following charges that he helped generate $17 million in bogus insurance billings, according to an Ohio federal court....

