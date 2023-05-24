Senate Dems Prod Google Over Health Data Privacy Post-Roe

By Gina Kim (May 24, 2023, 10:47 PM EDT) -- U.S. Senate Democrats have asked Google's CEO to explain how the search engine identifies and removes sensitive location data involving users' health care decisions, including visits to abortion clinics, despite Google's promise last year to automatically delete such data, according to a letter released Wednesday by Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota....

