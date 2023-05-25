A Look At Texas Business Courts' Potential M&A Impact

By Candace Groth (May 25, 2023, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Texas business courts bill — H.B. 19 and its accompanying S.B. 27 — was recently passed by the Texas Legislature, and is heralded as a way to create consistent, prompt rulings for businesses in Texas through the creation of a new state district court to hear business cases.[1]...

