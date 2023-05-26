SEC Fines Serve As Warning Against Cutting Corners In Reg A

By Tom Zanki (May 26, 2023, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Securities regulators' recent fines against companies for allegedly breaking rules governing Regulation A — a capital-raising avenue that offers relaxed requirements compared to an initial public offering — should be a warning for companies to sharpen their compliance if they want to benefit from the IPO alternative, according to attorneys....

