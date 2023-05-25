DHS Tells 11th Circ. Migrant Release Policies Are Necessary

By Britain Eakin (May 25, 2023, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration urged the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday to reject Florida's argument that there is no basis to pause two district court decisions that block policies allowing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to quickly release migrants under parole, saying it has few options to prevent overcrowding....

