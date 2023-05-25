Brett Favre Fights To Keep Sharpe Defamation Suit Alive

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 25, 2023, 10:21 PM EDT) -- NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre says Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe is attempting to skirt accountability with his bid to toss Favre's defamation suit over "maliciously false" accusations Sharpe made regarding Favre's alleged involvement in a sprawling Mississippi welfare fraud scheme....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS