VLSI Loses Rehearing Bid To Kick Intel Out Of PTAB Challenge

By Dani Kass (May 25, 2023, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel fully shot down VLSI Technology's newest bid to get Intel removed from a patent challenge initially brought by the now-sanctioned Patent Quality Assurance, holding that VLSI was raising policy fights, rather than patent invalidity concerns....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS