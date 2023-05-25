Amentum Says Exercise Company Atty Intimidated Witness

By Carolina Bolado (May 25, 2023, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A federal contractor accused of undercutting domestic businesses by reselling imported exercise machines that had been seized at the border has asked a Florida federal judge to sanction opposing counsel for allegedly improper communications with a witness that the contractor says amounts to intimidation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS