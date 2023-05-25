Total Asks Texas Justices To Review Mixed Insurance Ruling

By Hope Patti (May 25, 2023, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Petrochemicals giant TotalEnergies asked the Texas Supreme Court to review a lower court's ruling that the company claims wrongly capped its damages against Kinder Morgan to $6 million based on the insurance minimums included in a contract between the companies....

