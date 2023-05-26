Pot Co. Can't Punt Fraud Case To Arbitration, Court Told

By Jonathan Capriel (May 26, 2023, 10:53 AM EDT) -- The estate of a Los Angeles cannabis entrepreneur is urging a California state judge to reject a management company's bid to send to arbitration claims that it pushed through an "unconscionable" deal "rife with illegal provisions," noting that the same company has tried and failed to force arbitration on similar claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS