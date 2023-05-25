Insurer Urges 1st Circ. To Affirm Reimbursement Ruling

By Ganesh Setty (May 25, 2023, 7:03 PM EDT) -- An insurer urged the First Circuit to affirm it must be reimbursed for costs incurred defending and settling a man's foot infection claims that fell under a policy exclusion, arguing Thursday that if the appeals court reverses, it would make insurers less likely to defend insureds under reservations of rights....

