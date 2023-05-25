Homeowners Push Wash. Justices Over Public Trail Access

By Greg Lamm (May 25, 2023, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Supreme Court on Thursday weighed whether property owners can block public access to a lakeshore linked to a county recreational trail, with one justice suggesting the owners' argument is weakened by a century-old U.S. Supreme Court ruling that broadly interpreted federal government land patents....

