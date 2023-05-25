Negligence Fight Over NJ Furnace Fire Sent To Arbitration

By Ben Zigterman (May 25, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Travelers unit's suit seeking to recover payments it made to cover a steel company's fire damage was sent to arbitration after a New Jersey federal judge said an arbitration clause in the steel company's contract with an Austrian furnace company applies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS