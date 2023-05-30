Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Importer's Due Process Appeal May Help Domestic Biz

By Jennifer Doherty (May 30, 2023, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit's review of a pencil importer's due process claims is encouraging for importers denied access to evidence when accused of skirting duties under a 2015 law, but a decision in their favor could actually benefit domestic manufacturers as well, experts say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!