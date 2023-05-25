Individuals Can't Sue Under NJ Cannabis Law, Judge Rules

By Emmy Freedman (May 25, 2023, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday tossed out a proposed class action accusing Walmart of violating a Garden State law by rejecting job applicants who tested positive for cannabis, resolving a matter of first impression and saying individuals cannot sue under that statute....

