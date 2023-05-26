Univ. Of Rochester Can't Defeat COVID-19 Tuition Suit

By Gina Kim (May 26, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The University of Rochester can't escape a student's proposed class action over tuition fees paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, a New York federal judge said Thursday, citing a ruling in a similar case against New York University that found its catalog promising in-person learning could form the basis of an implied contract. ...

