Tornado Cash Users Fight Treasury On 'Property' Definition

By Aislinn Keely (May 25, 2023, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Users of crypto mixer Tornado Cash doubled down on their arguments that the U.S. Department of the Treasury overstepped when it "unconstitutionally" sanctioned the service, arguing in a brief that the government has yet to explain how the platform's open source code is sanctionable property....

