Bayada Home Health Fails To Get OT And Wage Suit Tossed

By George Woolston (May 26, 2023, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge refused to toss a wage and overtime collective action against Bayada Home Health Care Inc. based on the evidence presented at trial, denying the health care company's arguments that the testifying plaintiffs failed to represent opt-in members and that the fluctuating workweek method of calculating damages does not apply....

