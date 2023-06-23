Colorado Gun Law Eases Way For Victims To Sue

By Emily Field (June 23, 2023, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Victims of gun violence in Colorado will soon have an easier path to face the gun industry in court, as the state unwinds protections pushed by the gun lobby after the 1999 attack that made Columbine synonymous with mass shootings....

