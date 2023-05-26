Venezuela Queuing Up Appeal In $618M Award Fight

By Ali Sullivan (May 26, 2023, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge should not allow Spanish affiliates of Mexican tortilla manufacturer Gruma SAB de CV to register a $618 million judgment against Venezuela in Delaware so they can participate in a looming auction for control of Citgo, Venezuela said on Friday, teeing up its plans to appeal a court order enforcing the arbitral award....

