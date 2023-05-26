Men Who Sold 20 Forged Atlantic City Deeds Sentenced

By Grace Dixon (May 26, 2023, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey man who pled guilty in February to selling as many as 20 fake deeds to Atlantic County properties was sentenced to three years in prison, and another New Jersey man was sentenced to probation for his involvement in the scheme, the state attorney general announced Friday....

