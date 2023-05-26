Apparel Co. Loses Defense Bid Over Royalty Fight

By Ganesh Setty (May 26, 2023, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Ohio Security Insurance Co. has no duty to defend an apparel company facing claims it failed to pay royalties to Seattle-area businesses after using their logos on T-shirt designs, a Washington federal court ruled, finding the underlying claims did not meet the company's policy's definition of advertising injury....

