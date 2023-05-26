Estate Wants To Renew Hiring Claims In Fatal Lyft Crash Suit

By Matthew Santoni (May 26, 2023, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The estate of a victim in a 2019 crash involving a Lyft driver asked a Pennsylvania state court to reinstate negligent hiring and supervision claims against the ride-hailing company, arguing in a brief that the court had revived an identical claim by the other victim in the crash because the claims had been put on hold without prejudice....

