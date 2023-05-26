FCC Partly Waives Aural Broadcast Rule For Emergency Info

By Christopher Cole (May 26, 2023, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission partly granted a request from the National Association of Broadcasters to hold off a rule requiring aural descriptions of visual but nontextual emergency information, waiving it for 18 more months....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS