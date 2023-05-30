Cannabis Co. Founder Claims CEO, Girlfriend Stole $5.7M

By Dorothy Atkins (May 30, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A cannabis beverage maker's founder has hit its CEO, his girlfriend and the company's accountant with a lawsuit in Colorado state court, accusing them of running a yearslong scheme to misappropriate more than $5.7 million from the cash-only business while defrauding the IRS in the process....

