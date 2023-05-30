Gray TV Seeks Change In 'Significantly Viewed' Station Rules

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (May 30, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Broadcast chain Gray Television has urged the Federal Communications Commission to adopt the station group's proposal to streamline the rules for determining whether a TV station from one market is "significantly viewed" in a distant community and, therefore, eligible for cable and satellite carriage in the second market....

