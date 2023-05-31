New FTC Policy On Biometric Information Creates New Risks

By Justin Kay, Andy Taylor and Charles Westerhaus (May 31, 2023, 3:29 PM EDT) -- After just over 10 years of relative silence on the topic, the Federal Trade Commission adopted a new policy statement on May 18, addressing the regulation of biometric information and related technologies under Section 5 of the FTC Act....

