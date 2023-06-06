Conn. US Atty On The Value Of Corporate Self-Disclosure

By Aaron Keller (June 6, 2023, 7:52 PM EDT) -- As a former litigation attorney in private practice, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery understands the value of a new Department of Justice carrot-and-stick approach that rewards corporations for confessing their legal sins with a measure of leniency, she told Law360 in a recent wide-ranging interview....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS