Ex-Copyright Office GCs At Odds On AI Ingestion As Fair Use

By Tiffany Hu (May 30, 2023, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel of the U.S. Copyright Office has penned a letter to the House Judiciary's intellectual property subcommittee taking aim at comments made by another former general counsel of the office at a hearing on the impact of artificial intelligence on copyright law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS