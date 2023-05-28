Indo-Pacific Framework Yields First Deal On Supply Chains

Law360 (May 28, 2023, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The 14 members of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework have wrapped negotiations for a deal to strengthen supply chains, top Biden administration officials announced Saturday, touting the agreement's initiatives as the answer to recent production shortfalls and factory furloughs....

