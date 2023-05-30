Stratasys Board Rejects Nano Dimension's Hostile Bid

By Al Barbarino (May 30, 2023, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Stratasys Ltd. said Tuesday that its board is unanimously recommending that shareholders reject an unsolicited tender offer from Nano Dimension Ltd., as the 3D printer questioned the "legality" of Nano's efforts and instead highlighted the merits of Stratasys' planned $1.8 billion merger with Desktop Metal....

