Alaska Wants 9th Circ. To Reopen Salmon Fishing Season

By Caleb Symons (May 30, 2023, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Alaska wants the Ninth Circuit to reopen its 2023 troll fishing season for Chinook salmon after a federal judge said the program could put endangered orca whales at further risk, warning the appeals court that a lost season will mean "certain economic and cultural devastation."...

