Qatari Bank, Charity Must Face Suit Over Journalist's Death

By Hailey Konnath (May 30, 2023, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Qatar National Bank and a Qatari charity must face claims they funded terrorism in Syria that ultimately led to the killing of an American journalist, finding that the journalist's family has plausibly alleged that their actions caused the murder....

