Chancery Says 'Shakedown Artist' Claim Scuttles $230M Deal

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 30, 2023, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A private equity firm, which decided not to buy a Florida fiber broadband provider after a "skilled shakedown artist" claimed to own part of it, had the right to back out of the deal because the seller didn't accurately explain the company's capitalization, Delaware's Court of Chancery ruled Monday....

