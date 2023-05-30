Ga. Ethics Board Trims Judge's Charges After Justices' Ruling

By Kelcey Caulder (May 30, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The director of Georgia's Judicial Qualifications Commission told the agency's hearing panel on Tuesday that she would drop 10 of 50 ethics charges against a probate court judge, citing the Georgia Supreme Court's recent finding that a suspended appeals judge could not be punished for conduct before becoming a judge unless it was done in bad faith....

