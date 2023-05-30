Amarin Legal Head Earned $2.6M Package In '22

By Jake Maher (May 30, 2023, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Amarin Corp., an Irish pharmaceutical company with its U.S. office in Bridgewater, New Jersey, logged a compensation package worth $2.6 million in 2022 for its now-former chief legal officer, who left the company in December, according to a recent securities filing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS