FCC Renews FirstNet Spectrum License For 10 Years

By Nadia Dreid (May 30, 2023, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has given FirstNet the reauthorization it needs to continue using the spectrum set aside for a nationwide safety broadband network, but its statutory authority will expire in four years unless Congress does something about it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS