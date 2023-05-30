J&J Says New Ch. 11 Would Be Largest Settlement In History

By Vince Sullivan (May 30, 2023, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt talc unit of Johnson & Johnson defended its second Chapter 11 filing against challenges from talc injury claimants, saying in an objection to motions to dismiss the case that it would provide $8.9 billion to those claimants in the largest settlement in a mass tort bankruptcy case in history....

