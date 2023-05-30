Gemini Moves To Toss SEC Suit Over Lending Program

By Aislinn Keely (May 30, 2023, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Crypto exchange Gemini Trust Co. and bankrupt crypto lender Genesis Global Capital LLC asked a New York federal judge to toss claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that their defunct investment program was a sale of unregistered securities, arguing that contracts involved were "simple lending arrangements," and the SEC case is complicating the process of returning funds to investors....

